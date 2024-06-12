Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

