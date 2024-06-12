PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.0 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,421. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

