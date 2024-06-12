PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 812.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. 883,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,687. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $170.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

