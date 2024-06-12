Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.
Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.
Patterson Companies Stock Performance
PDCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
