Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes $94.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 758,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SDY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.68. 255,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.