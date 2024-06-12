Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 917,597 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 917,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,171,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWM traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.53. 37,270,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,293,215. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

