Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 340,482 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $16.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,692,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.