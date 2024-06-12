Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $37.66 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,843,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 270,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $211.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.