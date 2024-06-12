Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 812,930 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 812,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $73,498,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 198.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $83,920,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,454,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.78. 6,098,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,567,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

