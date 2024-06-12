Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 809,890 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 809,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 109,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 628,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 256,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 24,248,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,966,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

