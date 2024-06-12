Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 5,770 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.9 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 1,987,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

