Opera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,292 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 1,734 call options.

Opera Stock Up 0.3 %

OPRA opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opera by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

