ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

