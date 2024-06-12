Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 367,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 873,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $719.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 558,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

