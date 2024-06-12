Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 52,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

