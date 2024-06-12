NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,534.28 or 1.00004417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00088874 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

