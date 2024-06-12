New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $964,000 Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Centerspace worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CSR traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 69,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,513. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of -83.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

