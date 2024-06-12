New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 275,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

