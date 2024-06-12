New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,287.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.29. 116,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.