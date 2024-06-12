New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,868 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 131,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.