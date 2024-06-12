New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,327 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter worth $69,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. Stephens boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 2,018,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

