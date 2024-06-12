New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 2.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 3,691,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,437,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.