New England Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

