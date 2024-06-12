New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.