New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.77. 2,759,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average of $248.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.