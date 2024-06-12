New England Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 3,429,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,701. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

