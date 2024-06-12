New England Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.