New England Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,745. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.