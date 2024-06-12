Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 295,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yext by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Yext by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 321,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

