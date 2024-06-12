N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 5671024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

