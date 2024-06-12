Myron W. Wentz Sells 3,700 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,678. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
