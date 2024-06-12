Multibit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.37 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a market capitalization of $65.71 million and $10.37 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.06564491 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $13,933,916.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

