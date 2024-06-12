Multibit (MUBI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.27 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $61.53 million and $15.27 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.0717935 USD and is down -11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,333,291.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

