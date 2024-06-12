MSP Recovery (LIFW) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MSP Recovery to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSP Recovery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery Competitors 752 4025 5687 114 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.11%. Given MSP Recovery’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSP Recovery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million -$56.35 million -0.11 MSP Recovery Competitors $6.58 billion $11.68 million -7.08

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSP Recovery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% MSP Recovery Competitors -119.76% -1,812.18% -7.96%

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.26, indicating that its share price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSP Recovery rivals beat MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

