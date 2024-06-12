MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSM. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $82.58 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $21,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $16,571,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.