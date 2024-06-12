Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00019839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $120.18 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,341,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,982,784 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

