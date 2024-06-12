Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.33 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $252.02 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00048429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,830,832 coins and its circulating supply is 874,396,698 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

