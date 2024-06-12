Mizuho Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Chewy Trading Up 0.7 %

Chewy stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

