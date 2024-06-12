Mina (MINA) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $771.54 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,167,348,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,585,657 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,167,178,209.8400393 with 1,118,231,044.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.70395081 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $25,449,552.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

