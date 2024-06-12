Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,521,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $433.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

