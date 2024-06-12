Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 2,970,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

