Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

