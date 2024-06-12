MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNOV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.