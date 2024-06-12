MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
