Masters Capital Management LLC Acquires 148,140 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,140 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Down 8.5 %

FTK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,734. The company has a market cap of $146.52 million, a PE ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.07. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

