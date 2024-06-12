Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 18455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.82. The company has a market capitalization of £56.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,287.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

