Mango Investments LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. American Water Works comprises about 2.1% of Mango Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in American Water Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,118. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.