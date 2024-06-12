Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $236,393.86

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $236,393.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,507.70 or 1.00010606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00089061 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000448 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $279,658.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

