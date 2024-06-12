Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 126,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 100,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 target price on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
