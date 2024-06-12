Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Down 2.9%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $308.52 and last traded at $308.82. 1,662,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,071,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.