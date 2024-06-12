Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $15.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $15.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.73. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.20. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

